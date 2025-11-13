Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,294 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.0%

REG stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus raised Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

