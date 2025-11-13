Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $70.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

