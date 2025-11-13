Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $55.37 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $59.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

