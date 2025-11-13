Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,782 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

