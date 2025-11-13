6,915 Shares in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of TBIL stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1558 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

