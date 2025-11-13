Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SHG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

