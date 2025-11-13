Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 138.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Reliance by 46.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance by 595.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $275.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

