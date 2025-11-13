Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 237,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 81.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

