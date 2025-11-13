Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 54.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 300,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 105,845 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 116,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 246.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CSWC opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Southwest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 144.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Noble Financial upgraded Capital Southwest to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.