RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $RFM Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,744 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RFM. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,191.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,348.18. This represents a 18.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,521 shares of company stock worth $409,102.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of RFM opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.