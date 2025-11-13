BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust $BMEZ Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,764 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,268,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 222,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 112,514 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $820,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.