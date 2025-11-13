Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $2,152,030.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,741,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,972,234.90. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $192,588.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 259,400 shares of company stock worth $20,009,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

