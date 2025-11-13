5,285 Shares in Primerica, Inc. $PRI Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 1,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 108.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $258.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.96. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.Primerica’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total value of $649,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,057.80. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

