Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $250,000 Stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. $RMMZ

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,093 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMMZ. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

