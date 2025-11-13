Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 16,648 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Compass Diversified by 16.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Trading Up 3.7%

Compass Diversified stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.06. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CODI

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.