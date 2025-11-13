Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $267,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 176,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $204,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,737.41. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $822,825.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,840.25. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.53%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

