Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in Unilever PLC $UL

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 79.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $60.53 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

