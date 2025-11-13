Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Stock Position Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 156.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $175.16 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $207.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

