Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

