Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $367,000 Position in argenex SE $ARGX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of argenex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenex by 550.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in argenex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex stock opened at $893.49 on Thursday. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $907.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $793.04 and a 200 day moving average of $668.78.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 price target on argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price target on shares of argenex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $879.28.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

