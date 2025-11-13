Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $392,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 99.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 30,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

