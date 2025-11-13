Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.75 Thousand

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $8.49 million and $16.75 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,957.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.00514633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.56 or 0.00492982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.44 or 0.00378251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00015263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 214,833,900 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.