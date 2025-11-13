Space and Time Price Up 0.9% This Week (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Space and Time token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Space and Time has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Space and Time has a market cap of $63.42 million and $14.15 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Space and Time Token Profile

Space and Time’s launch date was May 6th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io. Space and Time’s official message board is www.spaceandtime.io/blog. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtimedb.

Space and Time Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.04654054 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $15,942,901.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space and Time should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space and Time using one of the exchanges listed above.

