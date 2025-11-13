United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,199 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

