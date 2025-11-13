Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,481,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Paychex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

