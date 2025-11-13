D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

JNJ stock opened at $194.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The company has a market capitalization of $468.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

