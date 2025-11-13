Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,033,645 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,325,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 21,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $196.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $202.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

