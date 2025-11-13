iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.