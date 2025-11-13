Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,942,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,902,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

