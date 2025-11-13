MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 2.4% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $70.20 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.
About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
