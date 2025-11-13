Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,730,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $1,893,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $301.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

