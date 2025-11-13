Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,943,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Moody’s by 20.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,202,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $490.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,984 shares of company stock worth $1,470,249. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.