MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $142.08 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average of $136.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

