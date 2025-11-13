Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,226,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $137.93 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,075. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

