Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 6,764 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $72,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

