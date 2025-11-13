Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 602,912 Shares of Mueller Water Products $MWA

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602,912 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $80,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after buying an additional 2,840,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $61,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $53,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 95.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $34,660.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,532.33. This trade represents a 62.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,070 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,104. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

