Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $68.86 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $68,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,840,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 692,603 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 74,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $4,451,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

