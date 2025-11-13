SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,627 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,297,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Roblox by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after buying an additional 2,207,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after buying an additional 1,769,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $6,868,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,683,452.56. This trade represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $251,144.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 387,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,513,044.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 257,520 shares of company stock worth $31,132,002 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

