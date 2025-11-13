Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,100 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 45.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 target price on shares of Celestica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLS opened at $311.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

