Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 107,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 76,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $785.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

