Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 85,000 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 1.3% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $2,131,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,133,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,141,000 after purchasing an additional 77,081 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cameco by 41.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 25.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. UBS Group began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

