Investment Partners LTD. Has $7.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,569,000 after buying an additional 243,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after buying an additional 1,710,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

