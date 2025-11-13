Richmond Brothers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Richmond Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $284.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $285.19.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

