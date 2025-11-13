Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Whittier Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 179,384 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $284,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $241.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

