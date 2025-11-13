AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. AFC Gamma had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 25.35%.
AFC Gamma Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of AFCG opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $74.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.02. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
AFC Gamma Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is -146.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on AFCG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFCG
AFC Gamma Company Profile
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Gamma
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.