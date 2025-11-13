AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. AFC Gamma had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 25.35%.

AFC Gamma Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AFCG opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $74.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.02. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is -146.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other AFC Gamma news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 330,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $1,587,910.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,665,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,371.50. The trade was a 7.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Neville bought 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $55,002.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 209,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,841.56. The trade was a 6.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 1,030,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,274 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFCG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFCG

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.