Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,339 shares during the period. Sable Offshore accounts for approximately 2.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Sable Offshore worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 1,262.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

NYSE SOC opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.46. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sable Offshore from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 982,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $14,778,980.80. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,438,245.76. This trade represents a 9.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

