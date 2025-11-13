4,125 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $13,541,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,900. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manpreet Khaira sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $748,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,770.58. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 6.5%

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.07. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $193.50.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.