Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) versus Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Head to Head Review

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) and Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Roper Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Roper Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ralliant pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Roper Technologies pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ralliant pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Roper Technologies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Roper Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies 20.34% 10.92% 6.50% Ralliant N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Roper Technologies and Ralliant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roper Technologies and Ralliant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies 2 3 8 1 2.57 Ralliant 1 6 4 0 2.27

Roper Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $577.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Ralliant has a consensus price target of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Roper Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than Ralliant.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roper Technologies and Ralliant”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies $7.72 billion 6.31 $1.55 billion $14.51 31.19 Ralliant N/A N/A N/A $1.27 37.63

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ralliant. Roper Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ralliant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Ralliant on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations. The Network Software segment provides cloud-based data, collaboration, and estimating automation software; electronic marketplace; visual effects and 3D content software; cloud-based software for the life insurance and financial services industries; supply chain software; health care service and software; data analytics and information; and pharmacy software solutions. The Technology Enabled Products segment offers ultrasound accessories; dispensers and metering pumps; wireless sensor network and solutions automated surgical scrub and linen dispensing equipment; water meters; optical and electromagnetic measurement systems; RFID card readers; and medical devices. It distributes and sells its products through direct sales, manufacturers’ representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

