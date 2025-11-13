Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 158,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 288,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,001,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,267,000 after acquiring an additional 604,953 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

