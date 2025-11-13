Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Carter’s comprises approximately 0.6% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $3,295,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $757.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.